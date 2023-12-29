Turkish air strikes hit PKK in northern Iraq.

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish warplanes attacked the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters in Duhok of Iraqi Kurdistan.

A Source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish forces attacked Rikezi village four times.

The source did not provide details about the size of the damage or if there were any casualties.

This attack is part of the ongoing Turkish operations against PKK fighters.

The PKK is called a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the EU.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara "neutralized" 59 PKK members since December 22.

He stressed that Turkey's actions outside its homeland are meant to stop terrorists from entering and putting the home country at risk.

The Turkish leader said Turkey made roads in northern Iraq during the last years building long-lasting base areas.