Turkish Soldier Succumbs to Injuries Following Attack in KRI

Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Friday the death of a soldier who succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack carried out by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan region in mid-June.

In a statement, the ministry revealed that a soldier had been wounded during an assault targeting their forces operating in the "Claw" operation area in northern Iraq on June 15. The injured soldier was immediately transported to a hospital.

Despite the medical efforts to save him, the soldier tragically passed away as a result of his injuries, according to the statement.