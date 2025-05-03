Turkish-PKK clashes cut off water to Iraqi village

Shafaq News/ Armed confrontations between Turkish forces and PKK militants have severed the drinking water supply to Cham village in Iraqi Kurdistan, amid continued shelling and military activity.

Residents in the Kanî Masi subdistrict of Duhok Province told Shafaq News that the village’s water infrastructure was “completely disabled” following intensified clashes and artillery strikes in the area. “This is the second time our access to clean water has been wiped out,” one local said.

Despite PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan’s call, Turkish military has escalated operations targeting PKK positions across the Kurdistan Region, including air and ground attacks in proximity to populated areas.

Civilian infrastructure has repeatedly sustained damage, with several rural communities reporting disrupted services and displacement.