Turkish Military Successfully Neutralizes Key PKK Operative

Shafaq News/ Turkey's military on Saturday said it had neutralized a senior commander in the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), known as "Zafer Akagun," who had been implicated in several transborder attacks against Turkey from the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the person in question was killed, injured, or captured.

According to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Intelligence detected a group of PKK affiliates navigating the rugged terrain of Northern Iraq in late June.

Acting on this information, the Turkish forces sprang into action, coordinating a precision operation and successfully "neutralizing" several PKK members.

Among the neutralized operatives was a prominent figure, "Zafer Akagun", codenamed "Zana Govend". Akagun had been instrumental in organizing and launching a series of attacks against the Turkish armed forces, all originating from the Kurdistan region.