Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Senior PKK Leader and Two Members in Kurdistan Region Operation

Shafaq News/ Turkish intelligence neutralized a senior leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and two other members in a targeted operation conducted in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

According to Turkish security sources cited by Anadolu Agency, Turkish intelligence had been monitoring high-ranking PKK leaders through a local intelligence network in the region, which led them to identify a hidden location used by PKK members.

The operation specifically targeted Fahmi Ogmen, known as Sinan Dijvar, a prominent leader of the PKK. Ogmen, who had been affiliated with the PKK since 1993, was involved in carrying out terrorist activities both within Turkey and abroad. According to the sources, he was also responsible for overseeing various operations within Turkey.

In addition to Ogmen, two other PKK members were neutralized in operation: Mehmet Salih Cakal, known as Mazlum Kocer, and their driver Ahmed Muhammed Ali, known as Ararat Tolhildan.

The PKK has long been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, and the Turkish authorities have been actively working to counter the presence and activities of the group, both domestically and in neighboring regions.

The successful neutralization of senior leaders and militants within the PKK is seen as a significant achievement for Turkish intelligence, as it aims to weaken the organization's operational capabilities and leadership structure.