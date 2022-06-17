Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey wounds two women north of Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-17T18:22:12+0000
Turkey wounds two women north of Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkey targeted the Kani Masi district, Duhok governorate in Kurdistan Region.

A military official told Shafaq News Agency; The Turkish artillery attacked Kesta Village, north of Duhok which resulted in the injury of two women.

Earlier today, a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle carrying six Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members north of the Kalar district in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency sources reported that, at 9:30 a.m., Ankara attacked PKK fighters between the villages of Berlut and Qasim Agha, killing four men and two women and wounding a man."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraqi Kurdistan.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

related

Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-23 19:05:00
Turkey targets PKK in Duhok, Kurdistan

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06
Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-11 09:04:42
Turkish artillery attacks border areas in Duhok

Duhok: polls run smoothly amid tranquility at the borders

Date: 2021-10-10 14:01:34
Duhok: polls run smoothly amid tranquility at the borders

Turkey bombards PKK sites in northern Duhok

Date: 2022-01-11 11:13:15
Turkey bombards PKK sites in northern Duhok

Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 10:52:42
Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Date: 2022-02-22 11:54:05
Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Duhok hosts a commercial Turkey-Kurdistan meeting

Date: 2021-09-12 15:25:51
Duhok hosts a commercial Turkey-Kurdistan meeting