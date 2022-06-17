Turkey wounds two women north of Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkey targeted the Kani Masi district, Duhok governorate in Kurdistan Region.

A military official told Shafaq News Agency; The Turkish artillery attacked Kesta Village, north of Duhok which resulted in the injury of two women.

Earlier today, a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle carrying six Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members north of the Kalar district in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency sources reported that, at 9:30 a.m., Ankara attacked PKK fighters between the villages of Berlut and Qasim Agha, killing four men and two women and wounding a man."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraqi Kurdistan.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.