Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey to supply Kurdistan with an additional 100 MW of Electricity

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-11T13:48:28+0000
Turkey to supply Kurdistan with an additional 100 MW of Electricity

Shafaq News/ Turkey intends to supply the Kurdistan Region with 100 megawatts of Electricity, the General Directorate of Electricity in the Duhok Governorate said on Sunday.

The head of the Directorate, Shaker Mahmoud, told Shafaq News agency, "Turkey will supply Kachi plant in Zakho district with 130 KV line in the current week."

"Dubin plant in Sumil district, west of Duhok, will receive 100 MW. The amount will be transmitted to the central station of the Kurdistan Region," Mahmoud said.

"The Electricity imported from Turkey will amount to 300 MW. The additional 100 MW will improve the Electricity situation in the Region," he concluded.

related

A second Turkish attack on Kurdistan within a week

Date: 2020-11-14 11:56:50
A second Turkish attack on Kurdistan within a week

ECHR says Turkey must free Demirtas

Date: 2020-12-22 17:18:59
ECHR says Turkey must free Demirtas

Turkish Kurds in New Year protest over political repression

Date: 2021-03-21 18:54:29
Turkish Kurds in New Year protest over political repression

Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Date: 2020-03-01 13:10:03
Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Date: 2020-09-16 07:35:01
Turkish Aircrafts target PKK in Bradost

Turkey establishes a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-06-15 15:22:34
Turkey establishes a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region

Clashes between Turkey and PKK on Kurdistan’ borders

Date: 2020-11-16 12:15:13
Clashes between Turkey and PKK on Kurdistan’ borders

Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 07:27:58
Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in Syria