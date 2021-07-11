Turkey to supply Kurdistan with an additional 100 MW of Electricity

Shafaq News/ Turkey intends to supply the Kurdistan Region with 100 megawatts of Electricity, the General Directorate of Electricity in the Duhok Governorate said on Sunday.

The head of the Directorate, Shaker Mahmoud, told Shafaq News agency, "Turkey will supply Kachi plant in Zakho district with 130 KV line in the current week."

"Dubin plant in Sumil district, west of Duhok, will receive 100 MW. The amount will be transmitted to the central station of the Kurdistan Region," Mahmoud said.

"The Electricity imported from Turkey will amount to 300 MW. The additional 100 MW will improve the Electricity situation in the Region," he concluded.