Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Bativa

Date: 2020-12-07T09:09:54+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes bombed the surrounding villages of Bativa district, north of Zakho.

Hashem Goli, Kaimakam of Kashani village, told Shafaq News agency on Monday, Turkey  shells  hit intensively  the vicinity of the villages of Minni and Abraham in the north of the sub-district, without causing any casualties.

The Kaimakam explained, The Turkish warplanes also bombed the vicinity of the village of Banca.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

