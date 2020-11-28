Report

Turkey strikes Kurdistan' Bativa

Date: 2020-11-28T11:45:10+0000
Turkey strikes Kurdistan' Bativa

Shafaq News/ Turkey intensified its artillery strikes in in Bativa district, north of Zakho district, Duhok governorate.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, Iranian artillery struck more than 50 shells on villages north of Bativa district, causing severe damage to villagers' property and cutting off the electrical current

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

