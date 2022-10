Shafaq News / Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded a site of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region today, Tuesday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack targeted villages in Mateen mountain, overlooking Amedi district, north of Duhok.

In addition, eyewitnesses revealed that the Turkish aircraft heavily bombarded Zana sub-district, west of Duhok.