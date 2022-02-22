Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-22T11:54:05+0000

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Tuesday. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment mainly targeted the PKK sites on Mount Matin that overlooks Amedi district, north of Duhok. Yesterday, Turkish aircraft bombarded two sites that are believed to be PKK headquarters, north of Erbil and Duhok.

