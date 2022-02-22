Report
Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-22T11:54:05+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Tuesday.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment mainly targeted the PKK sites on Mount Matin that overlooks Amedi district, north of Duhok.
Yesterday, Turkish aircraft bombarded two sites that are believed to be PKK headquarters, north of Erbil and Duhok.
