Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok 

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Tuesday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment mainly targeted PKK sites on Mount Matin that overlooks Amedi district, north of Duhok.

"The extent of the damages is not immediately clear," the source said.

In July 2015, a two-and-a-half year-long ceasefire broke down, and the almost four-decade-long conflict between Turkish security forces and militants of the PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, entered one of its deadliest chapters in nearly four decades.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations against anti-Ankara parties in the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).