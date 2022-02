Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region today, Monday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment targeted, for the first time, Balinda village in Barzan area, the PKK sites, northeast of Duhok.

The bombardment broke the windows of several houses, as the shells landed 2 km away from them, according to the source.