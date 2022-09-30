Report

Turkey resumes attacks on the Kurdistan region in conjunction with Iran

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-30T12:45:16+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkey renewed its aerial bombardment of Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan's capital city, a local source reported on Friday.

Over the past few days, the Kurdistan region has been under repeated fire from Turkey and Iran, with both countries scaling up the intensity of their attacks recently.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) bombed mount Poli in the Sidekan sub-district.

"The bombing is still ongoing," the source said, "it is not immediately clear whether the attack resulted in casualties."

