Turkey resumes attacks on the Kurdistan region in conjunction with Iran

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-30T12:45:16+0000

Shafaq News/ Turkey renewed its aerial bombardment of Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan's capital city, a local source reported on Friday. Over the past few days, the Kurdistan region has been under repeated fire from Turkey and Iran, with both countries scaling up the intensity of their attacks recently. The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) bombed mount Poli in the Sidekan sub-district. "The bombing is still ongoing," the source said, "it is not immediately clear whether the attack resulted in casualties."

related

Turkey continues to shell Tal Tamr in north Syria

Date: 2021-08-21 14:28:27

Turkey targets the Kurdish mountains

Date: 2020-09-29 13:26:06

Turkey strikes a village of Duhok Governorate

Date: 2021-04-15 20:55:59

Prominent Kurdish party joins left alliance in Turkey

Date: 2022-08-26 06:31:31

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq

Date: 2022-05-30 06:53:46

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Bativa

Date: 2020-11-28 11:45:10

Turkey's top court says former pro-Kurdish MP's rights were violated – Haberturk

Date: 2021-07-01 19:31:38

Erdogan strikes Kurds and dismiss three officials in their regions on charges of "terrorism"

Date: 2019-08-19 11:33:03