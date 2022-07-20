Report

Turkey kills eight people in Zakho district of Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-20T13:52:52+0000
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted the Zakho and the Bativa regions in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Shafak News Agency learned that the four shells fell on the Barkh tourist resort in Zakho, causing several injuries.

Mushir Muhammad Bashir, Zakho mayor, told our Agency that eight tourists were killed and 23 others were injured in the attack.

Zakho district is a region in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq of the Duhok Governorate, located a few kilometers from the Iraq–Turkey border.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

