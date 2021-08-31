Turkey hands over Kurdish migrants to Al-Nusra in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ Lutka (The Summit Foundation For Refugee and Displaced Affairs) revealed on Tuesday that Turkey handed over dozens of Kurdish immigrants from the Kurdistan Region to Jabhat al-Nusra in northern Syria.

The Organization said in a statement, "The Turkish authorities handed over about 60 Kurdish immigrants from Southern Kurdistan (Kurdistan-Iraq region) to Jabhat al-Nusra militants in northern Syria.

Lutka did not disclose further details about the reasons for this Turkish step or the identities of the migrants.