Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey hands over Kurdish migrants to Al-Nusra in northeastern Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-31T18:31:37+0000
Turkey hands over Kurdish migrants to Al-Nusra in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ Lutka (The Summit Foundation For Refugee and Displaced Affairs) revealed on Tuesday that Turkey handed over dozens of Kurdish immigrants from the Kurdistan Region to Jabhat al-Nusra in northern Syria.

The Organization said in a statement, "The Turkish authorities handed over about 60 Kurdish immigrants from Southern Kurdistan (Kurdistan-Iraq region) to Jabhat al-Nusra militants in northern Syria.

Lutka did not disclose further details about the reasons for this Turkish step or the identities of the migrants.

related

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity to provide more energy from Turkey

Date: 2021-07-09 10:39:15
Kurdistan’s Ministry of Electricity to provide more energy from Turkey

Turkish warplanes strike Duhok

Date: 2020-10-22 11:00:39
Turkish warplanes strike Duhok

Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-13 09:19:58
Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Bativa

Date: 2020-12-07 09:09:54
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Bativa

Despite the recent incursions, Turkey reiterates its respect to Iraq's territory

Date: 2021-05-05 18:57:41
Despite the recent incursions, Turkey reiterates its respect to Iraq's territory

Prime Minister of KRG to visit Turkey

Date: 2019-11-28 08:37:50
Prime Minister of KRG to visit Turkey

Turkey to grant same-day visas for Kurdistan region's residents

Date: 2020-08-23 13:14:07
Turkey to grant same-day visas for Kurdistan region's residents