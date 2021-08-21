Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey continues to shell Tal Tamr in north Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-21T14:28:27+0000
Turkey continues to shell Tal Tamr in north Syria

Shafaq News/ For nearly ten days now, Turkey, and the Syrian opposition groups aligned to it, continue to bombard the countryside of Tal Tamr in north Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that more than 20 mortar shells landed in the villages of Tal Dara and Umm al-Kayf in the countryside of Tal Tamr over the past 24 hours.

"A soldier from the Syrian Government forces was transferred to a hospital in Tal Tamr after sustaining serious injuries," he said.

Last Tuesday, a child and a woman died in a Turkish bombardment on Zarkan village, Abu Rasen. The attack resulted in at least ten injuries as well.

The Turkish offensive has pushed the residents of the village to displace towards the city of al-Dirbasiyah and the southern countryside of al-Hasakeh.

related

Turkey establishes a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-06-15 15:22:34
Turkey establishes a new military site inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region

Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Date: 2020-11-06 15:12:08
Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Date: 2019-11-28 09:36:05
Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Turkey destroys PKK sites in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-07-30 09:47:38
Turkey destroys PKK sites in the Kurdistan region

Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 07:27:58
Turkey-backed fighters clash with Kurdish forces in Syria

Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-30 09:22:14
Turkish shelling ignites fire in natural pastures in Erbil

35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says

Date: 2021-03-22 11:12:43
35 PKK fighters "neutralized" in the past three days, Turkey says