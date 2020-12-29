Turkey bombs intensively Tal Abyad in northeastern Syria
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2020-12-29T18:15:31+0000
Shafaq News / A military source in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated that Turkey and it’s loyal Syrian factions are bombing intensively a village in the countryside of the city of Tal Abyad in northeastern Syria.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Turkish army and its Syrian factions are using with heavy artillery and mortar shells to attack the village of Kor Hassan in the western countryside of the city of Tal Abyad."
"the shelling is still continuing, and no information about casualties”
It’s noteworthy that turkey controlled Tal Abyad since 2019 where they launched attacks against the SDF in the nearby Ain Issa town.