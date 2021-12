Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft reportedly rocked sites inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey's warplanes bombarded sites in Jala Sur in Mount Matin that overlooks the Amadiyah district, north of Duhok.

"Apparently, the attack targeted sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but no information is available on the damages until the moment," the source said.