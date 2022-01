Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes reportedly rocked sites inside the territory of the Kurdistan Region earlier today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey's aircraft bombarded sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Mount Matin near the villages of Sarkali and Kuharz in the Amadiyah district, north of Duhok.

The damages and casualties from the airstrike were not immediately clear, the source said.