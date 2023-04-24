Tourism boom in Sulaymaniyah generates record-breaking +$7.5 million during al-Fitr holidays

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Tourism in Sulaymaniyah announced an unprecedented surge in tourism over the past four days, with more than 75,000 visitors arriving in the city.

This number is expected to exceed 100,000 by the end of the Eid holiday, with officials highlighting a significant economic boost for the governorate.

Aram Shawani, the spokesperson for the Directorate of Tourism in Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency that an overwhelming majority, approximately 90%, of these tourists originate from the central and southern areas of Iraq. This marks a substantial increase in arrivals when juxtaposed with the previous year's figures.

Shawani said that local businesses, including tourist sites, eateries, and shopping centers, are the prime beneficiaries of this impressive influx, as neither the government nor the directorate have collected a portion of the revenue.

The financial boon resulting from this robust tourism activity is estimated to have reached $7.5 million over the past four days, with an average of $100 spent per visitor.

This remarkable economic upswing has provided substantial support to business owners, tourist enterprises, and commercial hubs in the area. Shawani anticipates the number of tourists to reach 100,000 by the conclusion of the Eid holiday, with the potential of generating over $10 million in revenue.

The remarkable growth in tourism serves not only to fortify Sulaymaniyah's local economy but also to underscore the city's burgeoning prominence as a sought-after travel destination.