Three injured in Turkish bombardment in Duhok

Shafaq News/ A Turkish artillery shell landed near a residence in Duhok, injuring three persons, a local official said on Saturday.
The administrator of the Kani Masi sub-district, Serbest Akrawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish artillery bombarded the village of Hurori, west of the sub-district."
"A shell landed near the house of a citizen, injuring three persons," he continued, "the injured persons suffered from excessive lacrimation, and they were transferred to Zakho hospital."
Turkey's artillery and airforces continue to attack border areas in Duhok, in addition to a land invasion into the Kurdistan Region's territory, under the pretext of tracking the Kurdistan Workers Party fighters.