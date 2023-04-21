Thousands attend Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / Thousands of people attended Eid al-Fitr prayers in mosques across the Kurdistan region.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, since early morning, locals headed to the mosques to participate in the Eid prayers and listen to the sermon. After the prayers, some people went to visit their relatives' graves in a local tradition.

Shukur Ahmed, a resident, told Shafaq News Agency that during Eid, people strengthen their bonds with relatives who live far away due to work, migration, or other reasons. The holiday is an occasion for gathering, exchanging gifts and memories, performing religious rituals, making sweets and dishes, and giving children new clothes and gifts.

Meanwhile, Shenah Mohammed noted that Iraq is famous for the "kileja" dish, which consists of a special dough filled with dates or scented walnuts and sweet rose water or "rahah" made from sugar and sweet ingredients. Additionally, people traditionally serve "fasolia and laham" (bean and meat) and "qaisi" for breakfast during the Eid festivities.

Arsalan Ali added that despite some disappearing customs from our childhood, elders try their best to preserve the remaining traditions, especially visiting relatives, exchanging greetings, and communicating with loved ones regardless of the distance.