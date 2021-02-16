The same COVID-19 protocols apply to the newer strains, MoH says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Health said on Tuesday that the country would rely on COVID-19's protocols to treat the patients who contracted the new strain of the virus.

Hassan Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News Agency, "the new strain is characterized by rapid transmission. We will rely on COVID-19 treatment protocol and diagnostic methods to address this issue. The severity may be slightly less or more. However, the determining factor remains the citizen's compliance to the medical instructions of donning masks and avoiding gatherings."

" The purpose of the lockdown is to break the chain of transmission of the strain," he added.

The Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, announced yesterday at a press conference that the new strain of the novel Coronavirus had entered Iraq.

On Saturday, the Iraqi authorities issued a decision to impose a two-week night-lockdown starting from February 18, in addition to closing schools, public places (including mosques and beauty centers) to curb the spread of the new strain of SARS-CoV-2.