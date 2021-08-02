The number of Yazidi abductees reached 6417, official source says

Shafaq News/The kidnapped Yazidis rescue office in the Kurdistan Region announced, the latest statistics of ISIS crimes since 2014.

The office said the number of Yazidis in Iraq was about 550,000, and the number of displaced people due to the ISIS invasion was about 360,000, while the number of those who returned to Sinjar is estimated at 150,000.

"The number of martyrs in the first days of the invasion was 1293, and the number of orphans was 2745," noting, "the number of mass graves discovered in Sinjar so far is 82, in addition to dozens of individual graves."

And he indicated that "the number of religious shrines and shrines bombed by ISIS has reached 68, and the number of those who migrated outside the country is estimated at nearly 100,000 thousand."

He pointed out that the number of abductees reached 6,417, including 3,548 females and 2,869 males, noting that the total number of survivors reached 3,550.

The census also stated that "the number of kidnapped who were killed by ISIS and whose bodies were found is 104.