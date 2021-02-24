Report

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Erbil are variants

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-24T10:26:51+0000
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Erbil are variants

Shafaq News / The Director-General of Erbil's Health Directorate, Delovan Jalal, confirmed COVID-19 cases are surging in the governorate, noting that the majority were from the new variant.

Jalal said in a press conference, "Unfortunately, after we registered a decrease in the COVID-19 case count, the rate has increased over during the past week."

He added, "the new variant is characterized by rapid transmission, but its symptoms and treatment protocol are available."

Yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government issued a set of new decisions and measures to limit the spread of COVID-19's new variant.

