Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The current financial crisis can be an opportunity to support the domestic agricultural product, KRG says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-22T11:07:36+0000
The current financial crisis can be an opportunity to support the domestic agricultural product, KRG says

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources in Kurdistan Region, Begard Talabani, viewed on Tuesday the decline of the Iraqi dinar's exchange rate against the dollar as an opportunity to increase domestic agricultural products.

Talabani highlighted, in a press conference held today during her visit to the New "Alwa" of Erbil, the establishment of agricultural greenhouses project on a 300 dunums land, indicating that these houses can cover the agricultural requirements throughout the year.

Talabani touched upon the significant change in the exchange rate in Iraq, "we must view this situation as an opportunity to prioritize the local products and create a balance in the local markets with those of neighboring countries and stop the leak of hard currency from the region."

Early this month, the Investment Authority in Kurdistan Region launched the "Alwa" project, a large market for selling vegetables and fruits.

related

Kurdish-Iraqi negotiations to be resumed in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-16 16:10:37
Kurdish-Iraqi negotiations to be resumed in Baghdad

KRG to internationalize Al-Anfal Genocide

Date: 2020-08-25 08:32:26
KRG to internationalize Al-Anfal Genocide

The Iraqi Ministry of finance: KRG responded to a distorted copy of Allawi's interview

Date: 2020-09-24 20:17:27
The Iraqi Ministry of finance: KRG responded to a distorted copy of Allawi's interview

KRG delegation, headed by Talabani to visit Baghdad for talks

Date: 2020-06-09 13:15:01
KRG delegation, headed by Talabani to visit Baghdad for talks

Masrour Barzani: We will develop the performance of Peshmerga on a scientific and modern basis

Date: 2020-01-26 13:11:37
Masrour Barzani: We will develop the performance of Peshmerga on a scientific and modern basis

Kurdistan announces 5 new Corona infections in Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-05-21 21:40:58
Kurdistan announces 5 new Corona infections in Sulaymaniyah

KRG refuses using people's income as a political pressure card

Date: 2020-04-27 15:11:42
KRG refuses using people's income as a political pressure card

Barzani discusses sources’ diversification of the economy and opening investment gates with German delegation

Date: 2020-02-15 13:01:35
Barzani discusses sources’ diversification of the economy and opening investment gates with German delegation