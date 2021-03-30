The US-led Coalition to continue providing aids to Peshmerga, Official

Shafaq News / The US-led Coalition in Kurdistan Region confirmed on Tuesday to the Ministry of Peshmerga on Tuesday that issues obstruct the arrival of financial and logistical aid to the Peshmerga have been addressed.

According to a statement by the Peshmerga Ministry, the Minister Ismail Shoresh held a meeting today, Tuesday, with the advisor of the Coalition Coordination Center in Kurdistan, Colonel David William who assured that the aids will continue, and all obstacles have been resolved.

The statement added that Ismail praised the continuing efforts of the Global Coalition and the United States in providing support to the Peshmerga forces, stressing that will contribute to making the Peshmerga “an advanced, academic and contemporary military force.”