Shafaq News / The US Consulate in Erbil warned of individuals impersonating employees of the United Nations and non-governmental organizations.

The consulate said in a statement that some people are pretending to be United Nations or foreign embassies employees, and are actively contacting refugees and asylum seekers under the pretext of providing aid and services.

The statement called on citizens seeking asylum to protect themselves and their families from exploitation, and to avoid dealing with these individuals.