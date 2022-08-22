The UK expresses support to Kurdistan in combating terrorism

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, received the British Consul General in Kurdistan, David Hunt.

In a statement, the ministry said that both sides discussed the region's security situation, including ISIS threats.

Ismail also affirmed that his visit to the United Kingdom was in the Kurdistan Region's interest and to strengthen bilateral relations with the British side.

In turn, the British Consul renewed his country's support for the Peshmerga forces in combating terrorism in the region.