Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The UK expresses support to Kurdistan in combating terrorism

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-22T09:08:18+0000
The UK expresses support to Kurdistan in combating terrorism

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, received the British Consul General in Kurdistan, David Hunt.

In a statement, the ministry said that both sides discussed the region's security situation, including ISIS threats.

Ismail also affirmed that his visit to the United Kingdom was in the Kurdistan Region's interest and to strengthen bilateral relations with the British side.

In turn, the British Consul renewed his country's support for the Peshmerga forces in combating terrorism in the region.

related

The Global Coalition stresses its support for the Kurdistan Region in its war against terrorism

Date: 2021-09-16 14:35:19
The Global Coalition stresses its support for the Kurdistan Region in its war against terrorism

Peshmerga Ministry organizes three training camps for the infantry brigades

Date: 2021-12-12 14:15:25
Peshmerga Ministry organizes three training camps for the infantry brigades

Erbil governor calls for bolstering security cooperation between Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-04-15 10:06:00
Erbil governor calls for bolstering security cooperation between Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga

Peshmerga’ minister: YPG should stop attacking our Forces

Date: 2020-12-17 08:05:45
Peshmerga’ minister: YPG should stop attacking our Forces

Peshmerga thwarts two ISIS attacks east of Saladin

Date: 2022-05-30 10:26:06
Peshmerga thwarts two ISIS attacks east of Saladin

US pledges commitment to the security of the Kurdistan region 

Date: 2022-07-28 09:54:15
US pledges commitment to the security of the Kurdistan region 

Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

Date: 2020-09-01 11:09:31
Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

Five killed, four injured in ISIS double attack in Kafri

Date: 2021-11-28 05:55:11
Five killed, four injured in ISIS double attack in Kafri