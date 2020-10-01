Iraq News

The Supreme Yazidi leader passes away at 87

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-01T18:08:31+0000
Shafaq News / The religious leader of the Yazidis, Baba Sheikh, passed away in Erbil on Thursday, at the age of 87, after a struggle with illness.

Mir Jahour Ali, the undersecretary of the Emir of the Yazidis, told Shafaq News agency, that Baba Sheikh passed away in Sardam Hospital in Erbil at the age of 87 years.

He added that his body will be transported to his hometown in Sheikhan, Duhok Governorate, where it will be buried in a special religious ceremony.

Baba Sheikh, whose real name is Khartu Haji Ismail, is the supreme authority for all Yazidis in Iraq and the world and a member of the Spiritual Council of the Yazidi Religion.

