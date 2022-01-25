Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Peshmerga forms the “Information and Awareness Cell”

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-25T08:39:10+0000
The Peshmerga forms the “Information and Awareness Cell”

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga announced the formation of the “Information and Awareness Cell” to “organize the work with media outlets.”

The Ministry's spokesperson, Gen. Othman Muhammad, said in a press conference, "The reform project includes all the departments of the Ministry of Peshmerga."

The Cell aims “to find a correct source for news ..its work focus on multiple areas, including organizing relations between the brigades and units of the Peshmerga forces."

The spokesperson added, "one of the tasks is to organize the relations with the internal, external and international media in issuing the news of Peshmerga and their stories."

He noted that the Cell will work with the media outlets “to prevent the current chaos in circulating news.”

related

Peshmerga Ministry on Kirkuk attack: our forces will respond with great force to ISIS

Date: 2021-05-01 08:52:33
Peshmerga Ministry on Kirkuk attack: our forces will respond with great force to ISIS

New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

Date: 2020-08-14 15:19:08
New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

PM Barzani: Iraq's stability would have a positive impact on the whole region

Date: 2021-10-17 14:36:50
PM Barzani: Iraq's stability would have a positive impact on the whole region

Unidentified assailants open fire on a Peshmerga site in Bashiqa

Date: 2022-01-13 21:45:07
Unidentified assailants open fire on a Peshmerga site in Bashiqa

The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16 09:54:11
The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Peshmerga official discloses the details of the PKK's attack in Mount Matin

Date: 2021-06-05 11:33:01
Peshmerga official discloses the details of the PKK's attack in Mount Matin

One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Date: 2020-11-04 09:45:35
One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Peshmerga member passes away following his injury in ISIS's attack in Garmyan 

Date: 2021-11-29 19:51:29
Peshmerga member passes away following his injury in ISIS's attack in Garmyan 