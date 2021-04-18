The Peshmerga forces have not received any vaccine yet, MoP says

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region said that no COVID-19 vaccine has been secured for the Peshmerga forces yet.

The director of medical affairs at the ministry, Rizgar Ali, told Shafaq News agency, "what some media reported about securing a COVID-19 vaccine for the Peshmerga forces from the US is untrue."

"The directorate of the Medical affairs at the Ministry of the Peshmerga is the only authorized party to issue such statements, and we have not yet obtained any vaccine, although we have asked the Global Coalition to provide the vaccine for the Peshmerga forces, but we have not received any answer", he added.

Ali stressed that the Ministry will announce the arrival of the vaccine as soon as it receives them.