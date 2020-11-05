Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-05T17:58:15+0000
The PKK launches another attack on the Peshmerga forces in Duhok

Shafaq News / An official local source reported that PKK fighters launched a new attack on Thursday on Peshmerga forces in Duhok governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the PKK fighters opened fire on a vehicle belonging to the Peshmerga in Jamanki district.

No causalities were registered.

A member of the Peshmerga forces was killed and two others were injured yesterday, Wednesday, when two landmines exploded on their car in the same location. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

The party also launched two other attacks on the Kurdistan Region forces on Wednesday, in which two Kurdish soldiers were wounded.

For its part, The Kurdistan Regional Government said that the PKK had "crossed the red line" by carrying out the Jamanki attack.

