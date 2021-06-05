Report

The Ministry of Peshmerga condemns the PKK attack and calls on Baghdad to intervene

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-05T13:54:04+0000
The Ministry of Peshmerga condemns the PKK attack and calls on Baghdad to intervene

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region issued a statement regarding the "aggression" of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) against a Peshmerga force, calling on the federal government to intervene.

The ministry said in a statement that the PKK used light and heavy weapons in this attack when the Peshmerga forces only aim to protect these areas and maintain their security, noting that the Peshmerga forces have the right to Move and build bases out of necessity.

The ministry called on the Iraqi government to, "immediately intervene and put an end to the ongoing Turkish aggression", demanding the PKK to respect the borders and sovereignty of Kurdistan lands and keep the war away from the region.

The ministry strongly condemned "this attack," warning that "the sensitive situation in the Kurdistan Region cannot bear such conditions."

Earlier today, the Peshmerga Affairs Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement, "The Workers' Party has become a threat to the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the war with Turkey, while young men from the region were martyred many times. This conflict has become a reason for evacuating and destroying hundreds of villages in the border areas." 

The committee called on the party to relocate their conflict in the Turkish territories, not endanger the region's gains and sovereignty, and respect its borders, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region confirmed earlier today that the Kurdistan Workers' Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing five deaths and four injuries among the Peshmerga forces, and the death of three PKK fighters.

