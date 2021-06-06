The Iraqi army, the Peshmerga and the Global Coalition launch a security operation in Kifri

Major General Muhammad Rustom, assistant commander of the second axis of the Peshmerga, Hamrin-Qara Tapa, told Shafaq News Agency that during the operation, the force located warehouses and seized weapons, equipment, and explosives in the Balkaneh area, noting that it carried out a wide combing campaign based on intelligence information and coordination between Baghdad and Erbil.
For its part, the Security Media Cell said in a statement that the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Peshmerga forces launched a wide security campaign, preceded by five F-16 airstrikes on selected targets in Tuz Khurmatu, followed by an airdrop by the service’s joint forces, and accompanied by Peshmerga and Iraqi ground forces, to inspect these areas.