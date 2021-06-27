The Federal Court rejects the region's request to establish a special court for ISIS crimes

Shafaq News/ The Federal Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, rejected the request of the Kurdistan Region to establish a special court for ISIS crimes, according to a statement issued today, by the Ministry of Justice in the region.

The statement quoted Minister of Justice Firsat Ahmed saying, "The aim of establishing that court is to hold those accused of killing and torturing people to justice."

"For two years, the Kurdistan Region prepared and worked on several documents about the crimes committed by ISIS terrorists."

On the decision of the Federal Court to establish that court, the minister said, "We will review this decision with the concerned authorities and there will be a response", adding, "it is true that the Federal Supreme Court's decision cannot be appealed, but there is still an opportunity for us to express our opinion, and that we may not agree with what it was said."