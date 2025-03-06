Talks in Baghdad on Kurdistan oil exports end without agreement

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, negotiations in Baghdad to resume Kurdistan Region’s oil exports concluded without reaching an agreement, Reuters reported.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil hosted discussions to accelerate the restart of crude exports, which had been delayed due to disputes between oil companies and the Iraqi government over terms and conditions.

A US diplomat, attending at Washington’s request, participated in the meeting to help mediate the stalled talks, and address obstacles hindering an agreement, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told Reuters.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment on the matter. However, Iraqi officials suggested that Washington's involvement reflects its growing urgency in resolving the impasse.

"The diplomat’s presence was aimed at advancing negotiations and finding solutions to the issues delaying Kurdistan’s oil exports," the ministry official added.

Last month, Washington reportedly pressured Iraq to allow the resumption of Kurdistan’s oil exports via Turkiye to stabilize global oil supplies while reducing Iranian crude sales as part of efforts to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

"There is strong US insistence on ensuring a successful outcome to the negotiations and restarting Kurdistan’s oil exports by any means necessary," a government official said.

Iran views Iraq as a key economic ally, helping it mitigate the effects of US sanctions. However, Baghdad fears being caught in the middle of Washington’s broader pressure campaign on Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.