Talabani's office denies the return of the Kurdish delegation to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The media office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, denied the return of the Kurdistan Regional Government's negotiating delegation to Baghdad.

A source in Talabani's office said in a written statement circulated to the media that two high-ranking delegation members have returned to Erbil to finish some general administrative matters and are scheduled to return Thursday evening to Baghdad.

The source explained that the dialogues between Erbil and Baghdad are still ongoing.

Some local media had reported that the regional government delegation headed by Talabani had returned to Kurdistan, and that the negotiations had not reached any results.