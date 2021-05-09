Report

CTG denies ties to Soleimani's assassination

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-09T09:26:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) refuted reports linking the security body to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the Commander of Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"We categorically deny the knowledge, awareness, or involvement of our forces in such act," a statement of CTG said today, Sunday, "General Qasem Soleimani was a close friend of the late Mam Jalal [Talabani], and counter-terrorism units once fought on the frontlines against terrorism where Qasem Soleimani was also fighting." 

A report published on Yahoo News on Saturday claimed that the CTG played a "key role" in the January 3, 2020 assassination of Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport. 

"A member of the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG), an elite Kurdish unit in northern Iraq with deep links to U.S. Special Operation, assisted the US Delta Ground Force team," the report said.

