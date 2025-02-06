Syrian refugees in KRI demand UN action for their missing loved ones

Shafaq News/ A group of Syrian refugees in Kurdistan Region (KRI) staged a protest on Thursday outside the United Nations office, urging international action to uncover the fate of missing Syrians.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, Syrian activists living in KRI have submitted an appeal to the UN and the Syrian government, urging them to reveal the fate of individuals who disappeared more than 15 years ago. Many of these individuals were reportedly arrested due to their opposition activities against former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with no information available about their whereabouts.

Jilan Mohammed, a Syrian activist and member of the human rights organization Hêvîta, told Shafaq News that the protest was aimed at pressuring international bodies to uncover the truth. “We need to know if they are alive or if they died in detention,” Mohammed stated. “Families have been waiting for 15 years. They deserve answers about what happened to their loved ones.”

She also stressed the importance of including the issue of missing persons in Syria’s new constitution, ensuring that both they and their families receive official recognition and support.

Government statistics from Kurdistan’s Interior Ministry indicate that more than 250,000 Syrian refugees currently reside in the Region, with many living in cities and refugee camps.