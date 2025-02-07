Syrian refugee finds success in Zakho

Shafaq News/ A Syrian refugee in Zakho has turned her passion for gardening into a thriving small business, thanks to financial assistance from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Silva, who fled the war in Syria, was one of 56,000 refugees and asylum seekers who received financial aid from UNHCR in 2024. The program, designed to support the most vulnerable refugees in Iraq, helps recipients cover basic expenses such as rent and food. However, some, like Silva, have managed to set aside a portion of the assistance to invest in small business ventures.

With the support of her husband, Silva transformed her home into a greenhouse, naming it "Gardenia House." She has since begun cultivating a variety of plants, gradually expanding her business despite ongoing challenges.

While Silva has successfully launched her business, she continues to face logistical hurdles. Limited transportation remains a significant barrier, as she lacks a vehicle to transport larger quantities of plants to her customers, and harsh winter conditions make it difficult to protect her plants.

Still, she remains determined to expand her business, stating, “I want to grow my farm and create a space where I can cultivate a wide variety of plants, including more exotic species.” Her ultimate goal is to establish a delivery service, allowing her to reach customers across the Kurdistan Region.

Silva has already introduced unique plants to Zakho, such as Japanese oranges, which have garnered attention and admiration from her local community.

Her innovative approach to gardening has not only transformed her home into a business but also serves as an inspiration for others. Through resilience, Silva continues to push forward, turning "Gardenia House" into a symbol of hope.