Syria’s KNC rejects government criticism: Division UNACCEPTABLE

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish National Council (KNC) dismissed the Syrian government’s criticism of a recent political initiative, affirming that the joint Kurdish vision supports unity, not separation.

Suleiman Oso, a member of the Council’s Presidential Body, told Shafaq News the strategy adopted at the Kurdish Unity Conference in Qamishli is “a collective expression of Kurdish aspirations and does not advocate for federalism or autonomy without national consensus.”

“Any attempt to impose a de facto division or create separate entities without a comprehensive agreement is unacceptable,” he said, responding to a Syrian Presidency statement that opposed any efforts to establish federalism or self-administration.

The Kurdish official urged the Syrian interim government to avoid repeating “past mistakes” and adopt new approaches that prevent division and destruction, stressing that Kurdish unity efforts are not directed against other Syrian communities or neighboring countries. “Syria’s strength comes from the strength of its components.”

“Our vision calls for a decentralized political system that ensures pluralism and constitutionally guarantees the Kurdish people’s rights, in line with international conventions,” he explained. “Lasting stability in Syria requires respect for diversity, genuine dialogue, and inclusive negotiation based on the will of all Syrians.”

The April 26 conference brought together Kurdish political parties, independent figures, and delegations from the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye. It adopted a unified Kurdish platform as a basis for dialogue among Kurdish actors, as well as with Damascus and other Syrian forces. During the event, Hameed Darbandi, head of the Syrian dossier at Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Presidency, read a letter from Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, expressing full support for any effort to bridge Kurdish political divides in Syria.