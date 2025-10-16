KNC leaders wrap up Erbil talks on “just” Syrian solution

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Thursday, leaders of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNC) concluded a visit to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, after a series of meetings on Syria’s political situation and the Kurdish question.

KNC spokesperson Faisal Youssef told Shafaq News that the secretaries of the council’s member parties—based both inside and outside Syria—discussed strategies to strengthen the council’s presence in Damascus, where it seeks to promote its national vision.

He explained that participants agreed on the need for “a just settlement to the Kurdish issue within a unified Syrian framework that guarantees the legitimate national rights of the Kurdish people.” The meetings also reaffirmed commitment to the outcomes of the Unity of Stance Conference—held in August and calling for a decentralized, inclusive system of governance—describing it as “a key step toward consolidating Kurdish unity and joint action.”

On Wednesday, the visiting delegation met Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani, who renewed his call for closer coordination among Syrian Kurdish factions and urged continued dialogue with Damascus.

According to Youssef, Barzani “reaffirmed his support for a fair solution to the Kurdish issue within the Syrian state that guarantees the rights of all its components.” He added that Barzani “underscored the need for strengthening relations with other Syrian communities—including Arabs, Assyrians, Syriacs, and Turkmen—to promote social peace and national understanding.”

Syrian Kurdish parties, including the KNC and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), have been drafting a political roadmap for a decentralized and democratic Syria that guarantees equal participation for all communities. Yet progress has been slow, as negotiations between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian government have repeatedly faltered over power-sharing and governance arrangements.

In March, Kurdish forces controlling much of Syria’s northeast signed an agreement with the new Syrian authorities to integrate their civil and military structures, but implementation has yet to begin. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi later told Agence France-Presse that both sides had reached a “preliminary” understanding on coordination and integration mechanisms within the Syrian armed forces.