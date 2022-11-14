Students clash with law enforcement in al-Sulaymaniyah University

Shafaq News/ Security forces fired water cannons and tear gas on Monday to try to break up stone-throwing students near the headquarters of al-Sulaymaniyah University, which has been rocked by violence since the morning.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters, turning nearby roads into a smoke-filled battleground. Protesters fought back, hurling rocks, and bottles at riot police.

Hand-to-hand clashes also occurred sporadically between them, a source said.

Student groups from al-Sulaymaniyah Garmyan, and Koye have vowed to continue returning to the streets if their demands were not met.