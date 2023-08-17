Sulaymaniyah University launches its sixth scientific event, featuring elite researchers

Shafaq News/ The Sulaymaniyah University on Thursday inaugurated its grandest academic and scientific event, the Sixth Scientific Conference for Exceptional Research and Projects.

Praised as the largest academic gathering the university has ever hosted, the event features an extensive array of scientific research and studies.

Dr. Kosar Mohammed, the President of Sulaymaniyah University, stated during the conference's opening ceremony, "the aim of the conference is to recognize and honor researchers, encouraging them to consistently strive for excellence in the realm of scientific inquiry."

He emphasized that this event is the most significant academic venture the university has undertaken, representing a leap in serious scientific research, knowledge enhancement, and the pursuit of sustainable development.

Dr. Mohammed added, "the conference features the most distinguished research nominated by faculties of the participating universities." Participants will present summaries of their research, discussing its practical implications in society. These presentations will subsequently be evaluated by an expert scientific committee representing all university departments.

"The conference is organized in collaboration with the Kaysan Organization, Sulaymaniyah University, and the Jalal Talabani Foundation."

He added, "This represents the largest event of its kind in Iraq, hosted by Sulaymaniyah University."

"This is the first conference of its kind organized nationally in terms of academic and scientific caliber."

He pointed out that the event would feature ten of the most exceptional scientific research papers and recognize the youngest and most active researchers in Iraq, along with honoring other outstanding scholars.