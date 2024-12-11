Source: Two drones fell in north of Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ Two drones fell north of Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, eyewitnesses reported on Wednesday.

The witnesses told Shafaq News Agency, “Turkish air defenses successfully downed one of the drones in the village of Barjeh, Al-Amadiya district, while the other drone fell without any resistance or intervention from the air defenses.”

The incident reportedly raised widespread concern among villagers, leading Nahil School to suspend classes for student and staff safety.

