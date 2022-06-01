Sofia expresses readiness to invest in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The head of the Board of investment in the Kurdistan Region, Mohammed Shukri, received on Wednesday Attila Toth, the Bulgarian consul in Erbil.

A statement reported that the two sides discussed Bulgaria's investment opportunities in the Region.

Shukri stressed the need for investments in the Kurdistan Region, and expressed readiness to provide all facilities for Bulgarian companies to work in the Region.

For his part, Toth revealed that a conference will be held to discuss investments between the two countries, expressing Sofia's readiness to implement projects in the Region.