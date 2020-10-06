US expresses readiness to invest in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received on Tuesday the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq, David Copley.

A statement issued by the regional government today said, "during the meeting attended by the US Consul General in Erbil Rob Waller, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, and ways to consolidate relations between the Kurdistan Region and the US.

Copley expressed his country's readiness to strengthen relations with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the commercial field, and encourage American companies to increase their investments in the Kurdistan Region.

He added that a trade conference in this regard will be launched next month, indicating that there are multiple investment opportunities for American investors in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, Barzani stressed that the government's priorities are diversifying the sources of the economy, developing the agricultural sector, protecting local products and providing the largest amount of facilities for local and foreign investors, stressing the importance of resolving problems with the federal government.