Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Six Yazidi people liberated from ISIS

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-26T08:53:45+0000
Six Yazidi people liberated from ISIS

Shafaq News / The Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office in the Kurdistan Region announced on Wednesday the liberation of six Yazidi girls and boys who were abducted by ISIS terrorist organization.

The office said in a statement that the victims are aged between 15 and 24 years.

On August 3, 2014 ISIS terrorists invaded Sinjar district, Nineveh, inhabited by a Yazidi majority.

The terrorist organization killed, tortured, and displaced thousands of Yazidi families, and kidnapped thousands of children and women whose fate is still unknown.

related

Yazidi girl celebrates the first anniversary of her liberation

Date: 2020-12-04 19:56:43
Yazidi girl celebrates the first anniversary of her liberation

Asayish arrests the Yazidi Sheikh's criminal

Date: 2020-09-23 05:51:18
Asayish arrests the Yazidi Sheikh's criminal

We are concerned about ISIS growing activity, attacking and kidnapping Kurdish farmers :Barzani

Date: 2020-05-30 15:55:14
We are concerned about ISIS growing activity, attacking and kidnapping Kurdish farmers :Barzani

Kurdistan and France: Striking ISIS in Kirkuk and Khanaqin is urgent

Date: 2021-05-22 17:30:09
Kurdistan and France: Striking ISIS in Kirkuk and Khanaqin is urgent

SDF arrests six members of ISIS

Date: 2020-12-21 13:00:53
SDF arrests six members of ISIS

SDF arrest 34 ISIS terrorists in Raqqa

Date: 2021-08-19 16:35:20
SDF arrest 34 ISIS terrorists in Raqqa

Commander in Chief of Peshmerga comments on Koljo attack

Date: 2019-12-05 11:01:13
Commander in Chief of Peshmerga comments on Koljo attack

KRG warns media of promoting ISIS propaganda 

Date: 2021-12-06 14:38:40
KRG warns media of promoting ISIS propaganda 